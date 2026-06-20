'He'd fit perfectly' - Spain coach says Argentina star would suit La Roja better than Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr & Lionel Messi
The dream addition to La Roja
The Spanish head coach has never been shy about expressing his tactical preferences, but his latest admission regarding the Atletico Madrid striker has sent waves through the international football community. During a recent interview with COPE, the manager was asked which global superstar he would most like to naturalise or sign for the Spanish national team. Without hesitation, he pointed toward Alvarez.
The La Roja boss explained that the 26-year-old’s profile is exactly what he looks for in a modern forward, suggesting he would thrive in the system currently spearheaded by the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal. "I think he is a fantastic player," the coach stated. "I wasn't doing so poorly when I voted for him back in the day. For my idea, Julian would fit perfectly; he would be a very important footballer."
- AFP
A long-standing admiration
This is not the first time the Spanish coach has gone against the grain to support the former Manchester City man. Following Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, the manager's official ballot for the top FIFA individual prize had caused a stir globally when it bypassed his legendary compatriot. The tactician has now reaffirmed that his belief in the striker's elite quality has not wavered in the years since that tournament.
When pressed on whether he truly believes the forward is a superior option to the likes of Real Madrid’s new superstar Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior, the manager remained steadfast in his tactical assessment. While acknowledging the brilliance of others, he insisted that the Atletico man’s work rate and versatility make him the ideal candidate for his specific brand of football. "Also Mbappe, Vinicius and many others, but in my idea Julian fits perfectly," he added.
Defending the controversial decision
The manager’s insistence on praising the Argentine has occasionally put him at odds with critics who felt he overlooked Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's, iconic status. He previously had to explain his decision-making process in a press conference, clarifying that his vote was a matter of professional preference rather than a slight against any other player. At the time, he was quick to shut down any suggestion that his choice was anything other than a calculated footballing opinion.
"The issue with Julian Alvarez is because I like him," the manager explained regarding that specific ballot. "What can I say? I don’t drink; I was perfectly sober. I like him, and is he a world champion? Yes. Have the others people mentioned been world champions? I know. As I said, I just felt like it. Messi won the world championship. He is the greatest, of course. But I didn't feel like it; I felt like voting for Julian."
- AFP
Fitting the Spanish philosophy
These comments highlight a specific tactical appreciation for the attacker's ability to press from the front and link play, traits that have become hallmarks of the current Spanish side. Since moving to the Metropolitano to work under Diego Simeone, the 26-year-old has continued to demonstrate the tactical flexibility that made him a favourite under Pep Guardiola, further justifying the coach's high opinion of the player.
Alvarez, who is a summer transfer target for Barcelona and was recently the subject of a rejected €150m bid from Real Madrid, has maintained a stellar individual record despite Atletico's lack of silverware, registering 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 appearances across all competitions over two seasons."