Spain break international football's all-time unbeaten record after outclassing Argentina in 2026 World Cup final

The World Cup final victory saw La Roja move beyond Italy's previous record of 37 games without defeat, set between 2018 and 2021. Spain's unbeaten streak began after a friendly defeat to Colombia in early 2024 and has included Euro 2024 glory as well as World Cup success. Although Spain lost the Nations League final to Portugal on penalties during that run, shootout defeats are recorded as draws for unbeaten streaks.

The final also highlighted Spain's defensive strength. Goalkeeper Unai Simon and Co. kept their seventh clean sheet of the tournament and became the first nation to win a World Cup after conceding only one goal throughout the competition.