Why Southampton are wearing yellow kit against Man City in FA Cup semi-final

As When Southampton walk out at Wembley to face Manchester City, they will do so in a special yellow strip that lacks player names on the back. This commemorative kit is a direct tribute to the club’s success in the 1976 FA Cup, where they famously defeated Manchester United to lift the trophy exactly 50 years ago.
The decision to pivot away from their usual red and white stripes is a nod to the most iconic moment in the club's 141-year history. That 1976 triumph remains Southampton's only major silverware, and by wearing the yellow-and-blue colourway, the current squad looks to evoke the spirit of Lawrie McMenemy’s legendary side.