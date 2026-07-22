Southampton boss Tonda Eckert charged with three breaches of FA rules after Spygate scandal

The decision, as announced by the FA, follows a detailed probe into clandestine activities involving matches against Oxford United, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough during the previous campaign. Evidence emerged that the club deployed an analyst intern to film opposition training sessions to gain tactical advantages, a practice Eckert later admitted to authorising.
Eckert has been given a seven-day window to respond to these specific charges, though a talkSPORT report suggests he is unlikely to contest the findings. This development marks a new low in a saga that saw the Saints disqualified from the Championship play-offs in May. While the club successfully defeated Middlesbrough 2-1 on aggregate on the pitch, they were eventually replaced in the final by their opponents after the EFL’s disciplinary commission intervened.