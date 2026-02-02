Sources: Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa, Monaco and Villarreal among clubs eyeing Real Salt Lake starlet Zavier Gozo

Sources tell GOAL that the 18-year-old attacker is drawing interest from all over Europe, including massive clubs in Spain, England, and France. Among them are three clubs, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, and Villarreal, who currently have Americans on their books, while Premier League title contenders Aston Villa are also making a push to sign the talented young winger.
Sources say that the club will demand a fee in the ballpark of the club-record sale of Andres Gomez, who signed for Stade Rennais in 2024 in a $11 million deal that could reach $13 million if incentives are hit.
Last fall, Gozo drew interest from Anderlecht, Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland, according to sources. However, Real Salt Lake value Gozo at a price higher than clubs in those leagues can realistically hit.
The Athletic were the first to report Atletico and Aston Villa's interest in Gozo.