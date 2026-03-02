Source: Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez appears in preseason friendly for USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, could sign pro contract

Fernandez, 35, is in talks to sign a professional contract with El Paso after playing 30 minutes in their friendly over New Mexico United. He was pictured training over the weekend, and club sources confirmed to GOAL Monday morning that a decision will be made on the TV star's future in the coming days.
Cristo Fernandez on the verge of penning a pro contract
Experience in football growing up
Fernandez, who played Rojas of imaginary AFC Richmond, was on the verge of a professional soccer career as a teenager. He was a part of the Tecos FC academy, then a first division Mexican team, until he was 15. He suffered two significant knee injuries and was encouraged to pursue his studies with a future in soccer looking unlikely. He pursued acting after picking it up at the University of Guadalajara. Rojas is an avid soccer fan who is often pictured at games around the world.
He also appeared in a game for Chicago Fire 2 last month.
Other stars of the show play soccer
Fernandez is not the only Ted Lasso star with significant experience in the game. Kola Bokinni, who portrayed Captain Isaac McAdoo, played at a semi-professional level, with Phil Dunster, endeared for his performance as misfit striker Jamie Tartt, has been hailed by multiple cast members for his footballing skill.
Club update expected soon
The club will make a decision on Fernandez's future this week, they confirmed to GOAL. El Paso Locomotive were a playoff team last year, finishing fourth in the Western Conference. Their season starts this Saturday with a home matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks.