Schalke star Soufiane El-Faouzi snubs Jurgen Klopp and Germany to commit international future to Morocco

Morocco boss Mohamed Ouahbi addressed the contrasting path taken by Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib, who chose to accept an invitation from Klopp and Germany after being scouted by the Atlas Lions since last season.

Explaining his discussions with the forward, the coach said: "I spoke with Younes and encouraged him to consider the Moroccan national team project, but I didn't promise him anything. The final decision was his personal choice."

Underlining the federation's philosophy regarding diaspora recruitment, he added: "The Moroccan national team does not need to persuade players in any way; a player must be convinced of the project themselves."

Respecting the 23-year-old's decision, he concluded: "Younes chose the path he considered best for him, and we will continue working."