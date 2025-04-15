'Sorry, Tom!' - Novak Djokovic picks Lionel Messi over NFL legend & Birmingham chief Brady and himself as tennis star names Inter Miami captain the sporting GOAT

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic picked Inter Miami's Lionel Messi over NFL legend and Birmingham chief Tom Brady and himself as the ultimate sporting GOAT.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Djokovic had his say in the GOAT debate

Serbian nodded in favour of Messi ahead of Brady

The tennis star even put the Argentine legend before himself Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱