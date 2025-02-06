Sophia Wilson's Portland Thorns and city's future WNBA team reveal plans for joint practice facility

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderSophia Wilson's Portland Thorns and city's future WNBA team reveal plans for joint practice facilityPortland ThornsNWSLWomen's footballRAJ Sports ownership made the groundbreaking announcement ThursdayArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPortland Thorns and future WNBA team to share new facilityWill cost $75 million to build, and will be privately fundedWill be the first training center shared by two women's teams in different sportsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱