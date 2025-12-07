Sonia Bompastor rues 'really frustrating' loss after seeing Chelsea's historic unbeaten run ended by Everton

Honoka Hayashi's first half strike was enough to separate the two teams in west London on Sunday as Everton ended Chelsea's historic unbeaten run. It was the first time the Blues had lost a league game under Sonia Bompastor, who succeed Emma Hayes at the Chelsea helm last May.
Everton's 1-0 victory in the capital saw Chelsea lose a WSL outing for the first time since a 4-3 loss at Liverpool back in May 2024, a run of 34 matches since they last tasted defeat. After falling behind early on, Chelsea peppered the Everton goal, amassing 30 shots and 79% possession as they failed to find the breakthrough.
And after the defeat at Kingsmeadow, Bompastor lamented the "really frustrating" defeat which leaves Chelsea's title defence hanging by a thread.