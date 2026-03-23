Sonia Bompastor promises Chelsea will stay 'ambitious' as contract clocks tick down for Millie Bright and Sam Kerr

Addressing the media during her pre-match press conference, Bompastor provided a direct but guarded update on the contract situations. She emphasised the need to concentrate on immediate on-pitch matters rather than off-pitch speculation. "Obviously we are in lots of conversations with the players, but I think (that conversation) is more private," the manager told reporters. "I think it's really important for us to focus on the game tomorrow. [Kerr and Bright] for now are under contract with Chelsea. What will happen in the future is not for me to comment now."