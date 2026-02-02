'I'll be happy to go' - Sonia Bompastor sensationally opens door to Chelsea exit after humbling 5-1 Man City defeat as Blues' stance on her future emerges with WSL title defence in tatters

Chelsea did not suffer a single WSL defeat in 2024-25, but have come unstuck on three occasions through 14 fixtures this term to sit third in the table - 12 points back on runaway leaders City.
The Blues have - having also gone down 2-0 against Arsenal - suffered back-to-back defeats in the Women’s Super League for the first time since July 2015. They enjoyed considerable success, and consistency, under former boss and current USWNT coach Emma Hayes.
Bompastor has come unstuck in successive fixtures for the first time in her managerial career, which consists of 181 games. Her pedigree is beyond question, and that means she retains the full support of those above her in west London.
The Athletic has been informed by sources that “at present Bompastor retains the backing and support of the club”. She has, however, stated a willingness to step down if the decision is taken that change would be beneficial.