Son Heung-min reveals Rodrigo Bentancur ‘almost cried’ when apologising for racist joke as he breaks silence on Tottenham team-mate's 'mistake' after FA charge
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min says Rodrigo Bentancur "almost cried" when he apologised for making a racist joke about his team-mate.
- Bentancur charged by FA over racist joke about Son
- Uruguayan apologises to Tottenham team-mate
- Son breaks silence on the incident