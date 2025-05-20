'He's my best mate!' - Son Heung-min confirms Harry Kane will be 'biggest Spurs fan' for Europa League final but will not text holidaying Bayern Munich striker
Son Heung-min hailed his "best mate" Harry Kane and confirmed the Bayern Munich star will be the "biggest Spurs fan" during the Europa League final.
- Son & Kane remain the best of friends
- Kane won the first trophy of his career with Bayern
- Son can follow in his footsteps by lifting the UEL trophy