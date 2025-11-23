Sombreros and positive vibes! Inside Paul Pogba's emotional return over two years since last match including 'planned' substitution in 10-man Monaco's 4-1 thrashing

As a result of the ban, Pogba and former side Juventus agreed to mutually terminate his contract last November and it wasn't until June this year that the 2018 World Cup winner signed for a new club, penning a two-year deal with French side Monaco. In the time since, Pogba has been building up his fitness and at long last made his Monaco debut on Saturday night in a 4-1 loss to Rennes.
Goals form Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Mahdi Kamara, Breel Embolo and Ludovic Blas saw Rennes go into the final knockings of the weekend's game at the Roazhon Park with a four-goal lead. Mika Biereth bagged a late consolation for Monaco, who were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after Denis Zakaria received his marching orders, but the moment of the night came in the 85th minute as Pogba replaced Mamadou Coulibaly.
The moment marked Pogba's first appearance since September 2023 in Juventus' 2-0 win over Empoli, and the midfielder admits he was "touched" by the reception he received from the home support.