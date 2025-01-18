Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants new 100,000-seater stadium! Man Utd owner prefers fresh rebuild over Old Trafford redevelopment with decision imminent
Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe favours building a new 100,000-seater stadium, rather than redeveloping the existing Old Trafford.
- Ratcliffe keen to develop new stadium
- Favours 100,000-seater project over Old Trafford revival
- Keen to build next to current Man Utd home