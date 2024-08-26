Another signing for Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS as Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko agrees Nice transfer after deal to join ex-Man Utd attacker Mason Greenwood at Marseille falls through Y. Moukoko Nice Borussia Dortmund Marseille Bundesliga Transfers Ligue 1

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS company are nearing another summer signing, as Nice look set to recruit Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko on loan.