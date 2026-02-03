Sir David Beckham ‘the one’ to unite Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami as MLS transfer talk resurfaces on the back of CR7’s Al-Nassr strike action

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo is cutting a frustrated figure in the Saudi Pro League. He is reportedly disappointed at how that division is being managed, with transfer funds not being distributed evenly. He has taken to ruling himself out of contention for selection.
Inevitable questions are being asked of what happens next, with plenty of speculation to be found regarding a new challenge supposedly being sought by CR7. The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has seen a return to Europe debated.
It has also been suggested that he could join Messi in chasing the American dream. If that path were to be trodden, then Beckham and Co at Inter Miami would undoubtedly be in the mix. There are several hurdles that need to be cleared before such a dream could become reality, with doubt still being cast over whether two GOATs will ever join forces.