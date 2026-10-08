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Sir Alex Ferguson makes emotional admission over 'death' and fears he will not see new Manchester United stadium
A battle with mortality and a vision for the future
The 84-year-old has opened up about his life, legacy, and physical fragility in his newly released book, Games of My Life. Focusing on 21 matches that shaped his extraordinary career, the 13-time Premier League winner also explores the profound personal hurdles he has faced in recent years.
Following the tragic loss of his wife, Lady Cathy, and his own severe brain haemorrhage in 2018, Ferguson's perspective on life has shifted. While he remains deeply connected to the club, the iconic manager admits that the lengthy timeline for Manchester United's proposed £2 billion stadium project has brought his age into sharp focus.
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Ferguson speaks out on life, death, and survival
Addressing his outlook, Ferguson stressed that he is focusing on the positives rather than fearing the inevitable.
"I'm not one to dwell on what my Maker has in store for me, nor am I afraid of dying," Ferguson wrote. "Mortality is always with us, even at the most unexpected of times. I'm much more interested in squeezing the most out of life. There's much I want to do and a lot of people with whom I want to spend time.
"Yet, every now and again, death crosses my mind. When United announced their plans for a fabulous new stadium to replace Old Trafford, I found myself wondering whether I would be around to celebrate its opening.
"I hope they get to break ground quickly, because if it takes five years to complete, I'll be pushing ninety. However, I know I'll be at the ceremony one way or another – in person or in spirit."
A near-fatal health scare and an emotional return
Ferguson's urgency is rooted in the terrifying ordeal he endured at Salford Royal six years ago. Detailing the life-or-death stakes of his brain surgery, he explained: "My world came perilously close to ending. On the day they operated on me at Salford Royal, four other patients also had surgery for the same complaint. Only two of us lived to tell the tale. The fact that less than half of us were still alive at the end of that day shows how many factors have to click into place for the ending to be a happy one.
"I survived, not because I received special treatment, but due to a series of fortunate events: I had quick-witted family members around me; well-informed advice was readily available; the paramedics knew exactly what to do; I received a timely pair of scans; the doctors operated as soon as they could; and I received wonderful care during my recovery. My heart goes out to the families of those who weren't as fortunate as me that day. I'm lucky I'm still here."
That brush with mortality made his eventual return to Old Trafford for a 1-1 draw against Wolves all the more poignant.
"From the moment I got out of the car at the stadium, I felt as if an entire community was opening its heart to me," he recalled. "It was overwhelming. I felt like I was returning to a familiar and much-loved cocoon. It was an extraordinary feeling. It signalled that I hadn't been forgotten, which I imagine is the fear of many retirees.
"I know that sounds daft, when my name is plastered on one of the stands at Old Trafford and there is a statue of me and a street that bears my name outside the ground. But, when you are lying by yourself in a hospital bed, it's all too easy to think that the rest of the world never knew you existed."
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A long wait for United's new home
United are expected to push forward with their ambitious infrastructure plans, targeting the creation of a 100,000-capacity venue. The project was announced for 2025, but with a projected five-to-six-year building timeline depending on necessary approvals, the club faces a lengthy process before opening its doors.
In the meantime, Ferguson's powerful reflections serve as a reminder of his enduring connection to Old Trafford. The legendary manager will continue to follow the club closely as they lay the groundwork for a monumental transition.
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