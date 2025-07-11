'Silly season!' - Nick Woltemade rumours dismissed by Stuttgart chief despite Bayern Munich icon confirming desire to sign attacker
Stuttgart are relaxed about the speculation surrounding Nick Woltemade, dismissing talk of a move to Bayern Munich as a result of the "silly season".
- Stuttgart dismiss Bayern rumours, insist Woltemade is staying
- Reported €100m fee "not rooted in reality," says club chief
- Supercup vs Bayern could feature Woltemade for Stuttgart