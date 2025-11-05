'They were silly goals!' - Enzo Maresca rips into Chelsea players after draw at Qarabag as Blues boss blames lack of 'clinical' edge for shock result

Estevao had put Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute, hitting the back of the net with a low, near post effort as he struck for the second European appearance running. The Blues were expected to push on to secure a crucial three points in their bid to make the next round of the Champions League.
However, Chelsea's lead lasted just 13 minutes as Leandro Andrade hauled Qarabag level on the half-hour mark. And Qarabag were ahead shortly before the break as Marko Jankovic tucked past Robert Sanchez from 12 yards after Jorrel Hato, who was at fault for Andrade's equaliser, handled the ball in the Chelsea box.
Alejandro Garnacho, who came on for the second half, netted Chelsea's second in the 53rd minute, but despite a dominant display the Blues were unable to add a third and secure an away victory. The 2-2 draw leaves Chelsea as one of seven teams mired in mid-table with seven points from the opening four games.