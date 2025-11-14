'His silly decision' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasted after red card as Ireland boss reveals Portugal star's reaction to historic sending off

Portugal headed to Dublin knowing that a positive result would confirm their automatic qualification for next summer’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. That process will now go down to a final group phase outing against Armenia on Sunday. Ronaldo will sit that game out through suspension.
A ban must be served after swinging an elbow in the direction of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea. Said incident was the subject of a VAR review, leading to Ronaldo being sent for an early bath. Hallgrimsson had said in the build-up to the game that he felt like CR7 was able to influence the referee during an October contest in Lisbon that delivered a dramatic 1-0 victory for the hosts.