'I'm up here with a silly accent' - Ange Postecoglou slams 'offensive' criticism of his Tottenham tactics and claims his Australian upbringing may have something to do with insults aimed at his playing style

Ange Postecoglou has slammed the "offensive" comments made towards him and claimed some criticism may be down to his "silly" Australian accent.