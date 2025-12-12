Shots fired at Man Utd? Marcus Rashford claims Barcelona's 'environment pushes us to be the best' as loanee admits he 'feels at home' in Spain

Rashford stepped out of the Red Devils’ fabled academy system to become a first-team star while still in his teens. He took in 426 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights, scoring 138 goals.
A personal-best return of 30 efforts in 2022-23 earned Rashford a lucrative new contract, but said deal is unlikely to be honoured. With form fading from that point, the 28-year-old forward was loaned out to Aston Villa last season. He now finds himself on the books of Barcelona.
Rashford has rekindled a professional spark alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou, with six goals and eight assists being recorded through 21 appearances. He is back in favour with Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup.