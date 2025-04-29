Short-lived records for Myles Lewis-Skelly! Arsenal starlet sees TWO Champions League milestones instantly nabbed by close friend Ethan Nwaneri in semi-final first-leg clash with PSG

Myles Lewis-Skelly saw best friend Ethan Nwaneri immediately break his new Champions League records in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lewis-Skelly youngest Englishman to play in UCL semi

Left-back also set the record for any Premier League player

Nwaneri stole the accolade after 90th-minute sub Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱