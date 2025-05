talkSPORT pundits Jeff Stelling and Gabby Agbonlahor didn't hold back in their assessment of the Europa League final despite Tottenham's victory.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tottenham edged out Man Utd in Bilbao

Brennan Johnson netted the winner

Stelling and Agbonlahor criticise poor standard Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱