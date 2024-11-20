'It was quite a shock' - James McClean insists he never asked for special EFL exemption from 'very stupid rule' that will see Wrexham star avoid 'thousands of idiots'
Wrexham winger James McClean says he was shocked to learn he has been given an exemption to a "very stupid rule" by the English Football League.
- EFL grant McClean exemption to rule
- Wrexham star surprised by leaked letter
- Winger will avoid 'idiots' abusing him