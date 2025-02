How much do the Sheffield Wednesday players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Sheffield Wednesday last featured in the English top flight exactly 25 years ago, the 1999-2000 Premier League season being their most recent outing in the top tier.

But they will be dreaming of returning among England's 20 best teams next season.

So, who is the highest earner at the Hillsborough Stadium this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis