Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday have their -15 points deduction completely wiped out as relegated Owls saved by American businessman

Sheffield Wednesday have been spared the standard 15-point deduction usually imposed on clubs exiting administration. The EFL confirmed the decision on Saturday, citing the “incredibly challenging and complex situation for all parties” surrounding the club’s recent ownership turmoil.
The ruling follows the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s tenure as owner and the completion of a takeover led by American aviation executive David Storch through Arise Capital Partners. Officials reportedly took a critical view of how the sale process unfolded under the previous ownership, with several viable offers believed to have been ignored or rejected. As a result, the incoming consortium will begin their rebuild without the burden of a significant sporting penalty.