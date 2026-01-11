Shea Lacey loses his head! Man Utd wonderkid shown first career red card after petulant outburst in FA Cup defeat to Brighton

There were no cheers at the final whistle, with boos ringing out around Old Trafford following a 2-1 defeat for the hosts. Fletcher has not made the desired impact in the dugout, with no new manager bounce being enjoyed. United are now winless through their last four games in all competitions.
They have slipped out of both domestic cups this season at the first hurdle, having suffered a humbling Carabao Cup defeat at League Two side Grimsby back in August. They have no European football on the agenda this term and sit seventh in the Premier League table, meaning that their hopes of landing major silverware have evaporated for another year.
Lacey will hope to play a prominent role in future trophy quests, but for now, he needs to learn quickly that petulance will not be tolerated at the very highest level. He will have to serve a ban before returning to the first-team fold, potentially under a third manager as United look to bring an interim boss through to the end of the 2025-26 campaign.