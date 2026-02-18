Sevilla coach hit with massive seven-game ban following red card in fiery La Liga clash with two players also handed suspensions

Almeyda was shown a red card during his team’s match against Real Sociedad after vehemently protesting the referee’s decisions. The incident escalated when he entered the pitch and continued his Protests for close to a full minute. Following his dismissal, the 52-year-old Argentine coach stormed onto the field at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, angrily confronting the match official for more than a minute, prompting further scrutiny of his conduct from both officials and observers alike.
The total ban for Almeyda is categorised into several specific infractions noted by the officials. The breakdown includes three matches for "contempt," which remains the most serious portion of the ruling and stems from words or gestures captured after the red card was shown. Furthermore, he received two matches for protests, the initial cause of the sending-off, along with one match for "conduct contrary to good sporting order," relating to his kicking of a water bottle and a confrontation with assistant officials. The final match was added for "failure to go to the dressing room," after he remained in the tunnel area and delayed his exit from the technical zone.