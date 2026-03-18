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Grafica Calciomercato Serie C logo 16.9Calciomercato.com
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Serie C: the official dates for the play-offs and play-outs; promotion celebrations on 7 June

Lega Pro has today issued an official statement announcing the dates on which all rounds of the promotion play-offs to Serie B and the relegation play-offs to avoid relegation to Serie D will be played.


As for the race for a place in Serie B, 28 teams will compete, with only one securing the final promotion spot. All teams ranked 2nd to 10th in their respective groups will take part in the play-offs, with some joining the competition later and skipping certain ‘regional’ rounds.


The final draw will see the last four teams remaining in the competition paired off in a mini-tournament featuring semi-finals and finals played over two legs. From this round onwards, in the event of a draw, extra time will be played before penalties.


  • PLAYOFF DATES

    REGIONAL STAGE

    Round 1 | Single-leg match SUNDAY 3 MAY 2026

    Round 2 | single-leg match WEDNESDAY6 MAY 2026


    NATIONAL STAGE

    1st Round | first leg SUNDAY 10 MAY 2026

    1st Round | second leg WEDNESDAY13 MAY 2026

    Round 2 | First leg SUNDAY 17 MAY 2026

    Round 2 | Second leg WEDNESDAY20 MAY 2026


    FINAL FOUR

    Semi-finals | first leg SUNDAY 24 MAY 2026

    Semi-finals | second leg WEDNESDAY 27 MAY 2026

    Final | First leg SUNDAY 2 JUNE 2026

    Final | second leg WEDNESDAY 7 JUNE 2026

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  • THE PLAY-OFF DATES

    First-leg matches | SATURDAY 9 MAY 2026

    Return matches | SATURDAY 16 MAY 2026

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