Serie A, Torino v Parma LIVE from 8.45 pm

Torino and Parma kick off Matchday29 of Serie A with Friday evening’s early fixture. The two sides are both keen to keep racking up points to stay clear of the relegation zone. Roberto D’Aversa’s Granata are particularly in need of points, having suffered a defeat away to Napoli following their fine victory against Lazio: Torino have 30 points, six clear of third-bottom Cremonese. Carlos Cuesta’s Ducali are in a more comfortable position; the Emiliani have 34 points and are coming off five consecutive positive results, with three wins against Bologna, Verona and Milan followed by draws against Cagliari and Fiorentina.

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