Serie A club forced to take security measures after players are threatened by their own fans as latest defeat leaves them rooted to bottom of league table

Fiorentina’s 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo has sparked one of the darkest moments of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign, with the Viola bottom of the table after 14 winless matches and tensions boiling over among frustrated supporters. In the hours following the result at Reggio Emilia, several players and staff members reported receiving threats, which escalated concerns within the club and forced officials to take immediate action. With the squad enduring their worst start to a league season in history, the growing anger from certain fans has crossed into alarming territory, prompting Fiorentina to intervene quickly.
The club has responded by stepping up security protocols and contacting local authorities to guarantee the protection of players and their families. The Viola also reached out directly to all individuals impacted, ensuring they received immediate support while investigations began into the threats made. The incident reflects the intense pressure surrounding the team amid a spiralling on-field crisis that has now evolved into a broader institutional emergency.