Serie A club forced to take security measures after players are threatened by their own fans as latest defeat leaves them rooted to bottom of league table

In an official communication, the club stated: "ACF Fiorentina expresses its full solidarity and solidarity with the players and their families following the unacceptable and shameful threats received in the hours following the defeat in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo.

"This type of behaviour has no place in football, nor in any part of our society.

"The Club immediately contacted its members and the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the players, staff members, their loved ones, and the families affected.

"ACF Fiorentina, while thanking the many supporters who have already expressed their affection and support following these unfortunate events, reiterates that there will never be room for intimidation, hatred, or violence.

"Our commitment to protecting our players and their families remains absolute."