Serhou Guirassy explains emotional reason behind t-shirt message as Borussia Dortmund striker celebrated goal against Atalanta

After scoring to help put Dortmund in the driving seat for a place in the quarter-finals, Guirassy lifted his jersey to reveal a handwritten message on his undershirt. The text read: "Missata, I miss you! Rest in peace. You are safe now, in paradise! Amen!"

It was later confirmed that the message was a tribute to his niece, who passed away recently. Despite the jubilation of the Westfalenstadion, the striker’s thoughts were clearly with his grieving family during a difficult period of bereavement.

Speaking to Amazon after the final whistle, the former Stuttgart man opened up about the significance of the gesture and who it was intended for. Guirassy stated: "It was a message to my brother. We are all standing by him. It is a hard time for the family. But life goes on. We will all die one day."

