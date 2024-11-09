Sergio Ramos tipped to make sensational Real Madrid return as Eder Militao suffers season-ending ACL rupture amid defensive injury crisis for Carlo Ancelotti
Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti is backing Sergio Ramos to return to the club after Eder Militao suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
- Ramos a free agent after leaving Sevilla
- Still lives in Madrid following career there
- Blancos short at the back after Militao injury