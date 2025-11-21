In the short clip, which racked up more than 270,000 likes, Ramos appears in a cream shirt, swaying his hips and tapping the backsides of his wife, Pilar Rubio, and a female friend before skipping towards the camera. The fun-filled moment was a far cry from the intimidating presence that once terrified strikers across Europe.
Sergio Ramos is a Swiftie! Former defensive hardman shows off softer side in astonishing 'Shake it off' dance
Ramos goes viral with unexpected dance cameo
Watch the clip
Who is Sergio Ramos married to?
Ramos married Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio in 2019 after seven years together, and the couple share four sons. The Instagram clip offered a glimpse into the defender’s family-first lifestyle in Mexico, where he moved earlier this year. Now with Monterrey, Ramos continues to play at an astonishing level for his age. In the summer of 2025, he made his debut at the Club World Cup and promptly rewrote the record books. His goal in a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan made him the oldest scorer in the tournament’s history at 39 years and 80 days, breaking Javier Zanetti’s previous record set in 2010. Over 16 trophy-laden seasons at Real Madrid, he played 671 matches, scored 101 goals, outrageously high for a centre-back, and lifted the Champions League four times.
Swift’s surprise nod to Real Madrid
Ramos’ viral dance comes as Swift once again found herself indirectly linked with Real Madrid. The American superstar released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, featuring the track Wi$h Li$t, a song in which she casually name-checks the Spanish giants alongside life goals such as winning an Oscar or claiming the Palme d’Or. "They want a contract with Real Madrid," Swift sings, weaving the football reference into a narrative about lofty, almost fantasy-like aspirations.
It is not the first time Swift and the Spanish champions have crossed paths. During her record-breaking Eras Tour, she performed two sold-out nights at the Santiago Bernabéu in May 2024, drawing 130,000 fans across the weekend. In 2018, Canadian rapper Drake referenced the club in his song Blue Tint: " live like Ronaldo but I never been in Madrid." Meanwhile, Latin stars Bad Bunny and Anuel AA have also cited the club in their lyrics.