Sergio Ramos heading back to Europe? Real Madrid legend ready to leave Monterrey to chase shock Spain return ahead of World Cup

Ramos’s decision to depart Mexico stems from two primary factors: a preference for family life in Europe compared to Mexico, and a lingering ambition to play for the Spanish national team again. The El Chiringuito states that Ramos believes consistent playing time in a top-level European competition brings him closer to the style of play preferred by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, thereby increasing his chances of a recall.

Despite turning 40 next March, just months before the World Cup in North America, Ramos has not given up on adding to his record 180 caps for La Roja. He last played for his country in March 2021 and was subsequently omitted from the squads for Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Euro 2024 by former coach Luis Enrique and current boss De la Fuente respectively.

A report from AS draws a parallel with Aymeric Laporte, who left Saudi Arabia to return to Europe with Athletic Club, a move that bolstered his standing with the national team. Ramos hopes a similar path will convince De la Fuente that he can still contribute at the highest international level.