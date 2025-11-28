Sergio Ramos heading back to Europe? Real Madrid legend ready to leave Monterrey to chase shock Spain return ahead of World Cup
Ramos prioritises family and national team ambitions
Ramos’s decision to depart Mexico stems from two primary factors: a preference for family life in Europe compared to Mexico, and a lingering ambition to play for the Spanish national team again. The El Chiringuito states that Ramos believes consistent playing time in a top-level European competition brings him closer to the style of play preferred by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, thereby increasing his chances of a recall.
Despite turning 40 next March, just months before the World Cup in North America, Ramos has not given up on adding to his record 180 caps for La Roja. He last played for his country in March 2021 and was subsequently omitted from the squads for Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Euro 2024 by former coach Luis Enrique and current boss De la Fuente respectively.
A report from AS draws a parallel with Aymeric Laporte, who left Saudi Arabia to return to Europe with Athletic Club, a move that bolstered his standing with the national team. Ramos hopes a similar path will convince De la Fuente that he can still contribute at the highest international level.
Impact during Monterrey spell
Ramos joined Monterrey on a one-year deal in 2025 and has made his mark during his brief time in Liga MX. He featured in the Club World Cup for the Mexican side, where he became the oldest goalscorer in the tournament's history. His time there also saw him receive the 30th red card of his illustrious career, further cementing his reputation as a fierce, if sometimes ill-disciplined, competitor.
Beyond his on-field contributions, where he provided defensive solidity for one of Mexico's biggest clubs, Ramos's presence brought significant commercial and media impact to Monterrey. However, with his contract running down, his departure now seems inevitable as he seeks a new challenge closer to home for the second half of the season.
Potential European destinations emerge
While a return to La Liga remains a possibility, it is considered difficult to imagine Ramos playing for any Spanish clubs other than his former teams, Real Madrid and Sevilla. Consequently, several other European options are reportedly being explored.
Reports suggest that Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille are among the clubs that could offer Ramos a route back into European football. Roma are currently mounting a surprising title challenge in Serie A under Gian Piero Gasperini and boast the league's meanest defence. Ramos's vast experience and leadership could prove invaluable to their relatively young backline during the title run-in.
Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are recovering from a poor start to their Bundesliga campaign. Following a managerial change, they are looking to close the eight-point gap to leaders Bayern Munich. Having lost several key players in the summer, Ramos is viewed as a potential stopgap signing who could provide direction and stability.
In Ligue 1, Marseille are enjoying an excellent season under Roberto De Zerbi, sitting just two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Given Ramos’s history with PSG, his arrival at their arch-rivals would add significant intrigue to the title race. His experience in high-pressure situations could help Marseille sustain their pursuit of a first league title in years.
What next for Sergio Ramos?
Ramos will now focus on finalising his departure from Monterrey as his contract winds down. His representatives will be aiming to secure a move to a European club in the upcoming January transfer window, ensuring he is playing regularly at a high level in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup. His performance in the second half of the European season will be crucial in determining whether his dream of a final international recall can become a reality.