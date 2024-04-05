Sergio Aguero is coming out of retirement! Ex-Man City and Barcelona star to compete for $1 million cash prize in 2024 TST event against Wrexham, Borussia Dortmund and more in USA's 7-a-side tournament Sergio AgueroArgentinaManchester City

Sergio Aguero is set to return to competitive football this summer, taking part in the second edition of TST in North Carolina.