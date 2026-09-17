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Gnabry's long-awaited return! Vincent Kompany ready to unleash fit-again Bayern star against Union Berlin
End of a five-month injury nightmare
Serge Gnabry is finally poised to make his long-awaited comeback for Bayern Munich after spending five months out of action. The 31-year-old attacker has not featured in a competitive fixture since April 15, when he lined up against Real Madrid in the Champions League. A severe muscular injury in his adductor region forced him onto the sidelines for an extended period, which ultimately ruled him out of international duty over the summer.
However, after successfully returning to the matchday squad against SV Elversberg, the German international is now ready to take the next step in his recovery.
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Kompany expects Gnabry to feature against Union
Speaking ahead of Friday evening's Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin, head coach Vincent Kompany provided a positive update on the winger's progress. Kompany noted that the coaching staff carefully managed Gnabry's rehabilitation to ensure he felt completely comfortable before returning to competitive action.
"We waited a long time for Serge to give the signal that he feels good. I reckon that he will get minutes against Union," Kompany told reporters on Thursday.
Versatility boosts Bayern's tactical options
While Kompany acknowledged Gnabry's readiness to return, the manager refused to pin the versatile attacker down to a single position on the pitch. Gnabry's ability to seamlessly transition between a central role and a wide attacking position provides the team with valuable tactical flexibility.
"Serge played very well in the number ten position last season, but he has also played there on the wing," Kompany added, highlighting the player's adaptability across the front line.
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Full squad available for upcoming fixtures
Gnabry's successful recovery marks a major milestone for Bayern Munich, giving Kompany a completely full squad to choose from for the first time in a long while. Fresh off receiving a call-up to the national team squad, the revitalised forward will be eager to make an immediate impact on the pitch.
As Bayern look to maintain momentum in the Bundesliga, integrating Gnabry back into the rotation will provide a timely boost for the team's ambitions across all competitions.
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