'I didn't question him as a person!' - Sean Dyche clarifies quotes about Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim as Nottingham Forest manager blames 'clickbait'

Amorim’s men have hit their stride as they chase a fourth-straight win, while Forest are desperate to find their first Premier League victory since the opening day. For Dyche, who only arrived in the East Midlands earlier this month, it is a crucial early test. He’s overseen two games so far - a comfortable Europa League win over Porto and a 2-0 league defeat to Bournemouth. Now, the City Ground faithful are ready to see their new boss in action at home in a domestic encounter. But the headlines in the buildup have been dominated not by tactics or team news, but by quotes Dyche made months ago. The controversy stems from his appearance on the Stick to Football Podcast back in May, when he spoke candidly about United’s setup under Amorim.
"He’s not going to change the way he plays. He [Amorim] better win some games – pretty quick," Dyche said at the time. "I reckon if I went there and played my way, we’d win more games. Just 4-4-2 – give them basic rules of principles. We’re all going, 'Fair play' – but, he’s been there a while now so you better start bringing some wins soon."