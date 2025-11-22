Earlier this season, things looked bleak for Forest. Popular manager Nuno Espirito Santo had left after an apparent falling out with owner Evangelos Marinakis and Ange Postecoglou lasted half a dozen games before being sacked, as Dyche was left to pick up the pieces for a side in the relegation zone. But the outlook for the Tricky Trees looks far rosier now after easing past Liverpool on Saturday, with the City Ground team now in 16th. The result meant that Forest have won away at Liverpool in back-to-back league seasons for the first time since 1962-63/1963-64. They had only won one of their previous 30 league visits to Anfield before 2024-25. Moreover, Forest became only the fourth visiting side to win a Premier League game at Anfield by a margin of three or more goals, after Chelsea in October 2005 (4-1), West Ham in August 2015 (3-0), and Man City in February 2021 (4-1).
'We've demanded a lot from them' - Sean Dyche delighted as Nottingham Forest smash Liverpool
Nottingham Forest on the up
- AFP
Dyche sets high standards
Following the victory, Gibbs-White revealed that the former Everton and Burnley boss has Forest running their socks off in preparation for games. And it seemed Dyche struck a similar tone after claiming all three points on Merseyside.
He told Forest's website: "I’m so pleased for the players, they have taken on a lot since we’ve been here and we’ve demanded a lot from them in many different ways. I’ve said to them after the game that we can only guide them. The commitment to the cause and to the shirt was all on display today, and quality of course which you need. You don’t win by luck here. The will and demand, the team and the organisation is massively important in these games. They’ve shown that in abundance and when we’ve needed the quality, they’ve delivered. You aren’t likely to come here and dominate the ball, so without it you have to be diligent and I thought we were super diligent, from our shape to our organisation. Our defenders were making blocks, Matz was looking confident in goal and we looked full of confidence. I do believe there is quality here and in the moments of truth, can you make that pass or find that finish, and we certainly did today."
Forest star praises Dyche's impact
Since Dyche was sworn in at the end of October, the ex-Watford manager has won three games, drawn two, and lost just once. That has seen them rise from near the bottom of the table to just outside the relegation zone. And Gibbs-White believes Dyche deserves a lot of credit for turning things around at Forest.
He told Premier League Productions: "When Sean Dyche came in, he made it clear the season starts now. He's been putting us to work, but we needed it to compete at the highest level. We've been running, running, running. Any game in the Premier League is difficult. We have to take it game by game."
On the Liverpool victory, the England international admitted that walking away with this triumph is an "incredible" feeling.
He added: "I didn't expect it, but it's happened. I'm out there trying to help the team as much as possible. I thought the boys were brilliant today. Delighted we got the three points, but I hope we're out of the relegation zone. We felt comfortable even though we didn't have the ball. We were defensively secure, and that's credit to the boys and the manager. Delighted to get another goal, but we got a clean sheet and three points at Anfield, which is an incredible thing. They're still a great team with incredible individuals. When you're in a tough patch, we know it's hard to get out of it. We knew we'd have a chance, and it was about us being solid and taking our chance when we got it."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Forest?
Forest will hope they can build on this excellent result when they return to Europa League action on Thursday at home to Swedish side Malmo. They then round off the month against Brighton at City Ground on Sunday, November 30, as the Premier League returns.