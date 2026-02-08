Scott McTominay & Rasmus Hojlund save Napoli's 'crazy season' again as ex-Man Utd stars score in last-gasp win at Genoa

Napoli fell behind early on at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to a penalty from Ruslan Malinovskyi, but managed to level through Hojlund after 20 minutes. Moments later, McTomonay fired the visitors into the lead.
At half-time, McTominay had to be replaced by January signing Giovane due to injury. The second half was a testing one for Conte's men, with Lorenzo Colombo equalising just after the hour mark before Napoli were reduced to ten men after Juan Jesus was sent off.
But there was still time for a grandstand finish in the reigning champions' favour. After a lengthy VAR check, Napoli were awarded a penalty deep into added time, and United loanee Hojlund stepped up to convert and snatch back the win.