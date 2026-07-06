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Mark Doyle

Scandalous Folarin Balogun decision hammers home just how much 2026 World Cup has been tarnished by Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

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The World Cup was actually becoming somewhat enjoyable. After the almost complete removal of jeopardy from the group stage caused by the tournament's farcical format, the overdue start of knockout football has unsurprisingly provided us with some genuine excitement - so much so, in fact, that you've probably already forgotten how disgracefully Iran were treated by the United States. Or that referee Omar Artan - along with millions of other Africans - wasn't even allowed to attend.

And as we look forward to Spain's last-16 showdown with Portugal, you'd almost certainly forgotten that Cristiano Ronaldo should have been banned for his country's opening two games. Everyone remembers now, though, because the current iteration of FIFA never ceases to provide us with regular reminders of its hypocrisy, double standards and total lack of integrity.

Just like the suspension of the final two games of Ronaldo's mandatory three-match ban for getting sent off in a World Cup qualifier last November, the decision to allow Folarin Balogun to play for the United States against Belgium is an absolute disgrace and removes what credibility the competition had left.

  • USA Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'It just feels right'?!

    Having been dismissed in his country's round-of-32 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina for an unintentional but dangerous challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, Balogun should have been suspended for the game in Seattle - yet FIFA announced just over 24 hours before kick-off that the USMNT's top goal-scorer would not serve the usual one-match ban for a straight red card.

    Christian Pulisic said "it just feels right" - which was most amusing given absolutely everyone else thought it was plain wrong.

    "It absolutely stinks," former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on ITV. "And what I would say is the thing that stinks the most is there should be a review process in place. I actually didn't think it was a red card, and I think there should be a process which allows it to be overturned.

    "But if there's no process for it to be overturned, and then somehow FIFA from nowhere have just decided to basically let a player play, and the rules [should be] the same for everybody. I would be absolutely raging if I was Belgium."

    And they are.


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  • Belgium Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Belgium 'astonished'

    Belgium boss Rudi Garcia joked that he didn't know July 5 was April Fool's Day in the United States, while the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) admitted that it was "astonished" by Balogun's ban being lifted.

    "FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction," the RBFA statement read.

    "However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.

    "Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5:

    "'If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.'

    "The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026.

    "The same rule is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations.

    "In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options."

  • Trump InfantinoGetty Images

    Trump's World Cup

    There is, then, a very real chance that legal action will be taken that would likely run until well after the competition is concluded, which is ridiculous and yet quite fitting.

    This kind of chaos had been coming, right from the moment that FIFA president Gianni Infantino made it abundantly clear that this was Donald Trump's World Cup by making up a peace prize to give to a warmonger.

    It's, therefore, a move in keeping with the organisation's modus operandi, which is to do whatever it wants, whenever it wants and for whomever it wants.

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    'Political phone calls'

    It should be noted that despite widespread reports of governmental involvement in the Balogun ban being quashed, including claims made by both CBS and the New York Times that Trump himself spoke directly with Infantino on the matter (before later thanking FIFA for "reversing a great injustice" on his social media platform), FIFA have denied any White House interference.

    However, as Norway coach Stale Solbakken pointed out, this is "not a great look" for the game's governing body regardless.

    UEFA called it an "incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision" that brought the game into disrepute because it crossed "a red line", and when even Sepp Blatter feels capable of taking the high moral ground, you begin to realise just how badly FIFA have erred here.

    "Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," the disgraced former FIFA president wrote on Twitter.

    "If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President - and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match - the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."

  • Ghana v Panama: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    World Cup of four quarters

    This, then, is very much a mess all of Infantino's making and sets yet another dangerous precedent likely to lead to more controversy further down the line.

    "Every other team in the tournament that's had a player sent off that might think they've been a little bit hard done too," Neville rightly argued. "And do you know something, are we surprised? No, not with this lot."

    And Neville is spot on, because it's always the way with FIFA, who have a remarkable ability to make the decisions that are simultaneously shocking and unsurprising - like turning World Cup football into a game of four quarters for American broadcasters using so-called hydration breaks.

    We're talking about a supposed non-profit, apolitical organisation - but with an office in Trump Tower in New York City, which makes a mockery of FIFA's alleged neutrality.


  • President Trump Announces The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Will Take Place At The Kennedy CenterGetty Images News

    Tarnished by Trump

    Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards called on FIFA to "do better" but we already know that's not going to happen. Infantino & Co. have been acting with total impunity for such a long time now that there's no longer any real hope of anything being done about it.

    Infantino will probably just tell everyone "to chill" and just focus on the football. But that's starting to become impossible, given FIFA's ridiculous rulings are now even impacting who officiates, attends and plays in games.

    But Norway coach Solbakken is right when he says that the suspension shambles doesn't just "hurt football" itself - as it also damages the reputation of the USMNT, which is maybe something Pulisic should ponder. The United States were already unpopular hosts; now neutrals all across the world will be hoping they get beaten by Belgium.

    And even if they win, their victory will be tarnished because "this decision will always be in the background", as Solbakken said. After all, the World Cup already had Trump's tiny little orange handprints all over it. Now the USMNT's campaign does too.

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