Saudi Pro League takeover! Sadio Mane and Julian Quinones lead RSL charge as 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees are revealed

France Football has officially included Saudi Pro League stars Mane and Quinones in its 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The recognition comes after exceptional campaigns in the Middle East and on the international stage, highlighting the growing talent across the division.

Mane played an instrumental role in Al-Nassr securing their first league title since 2019, contributing 10 goals and six assists. His stellar form extended to international duty, where he captained Senegal to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before guiding them into the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mexican international Quinones enjoyed a breakout year. After capturing the 2025-26 RSL Golden Boot with 33 goals for Al Qadsiah, he impressed for World Cup co-hosts Mexico, scoring four goals in total - including the tournament's opening strike in Mexico City - as his country reached the Round of 16.



