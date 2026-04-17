Saudi Arabia sack iconic manager Herve Renard just two months before World Cup with ex-Blackburn and Sheffield United star called in as replacement

According to RMC Sport, Renard has been relieved of his duties by the president of the federation with immediate effect. Saudi Arabia have decided to part ways with the manager after suffering consecutive friendly defeats to Egypt (4-0) and Serbia (2-1) in March. Despite orchestrating a historic 2-1 victory over Argentina in the 2022 edition, he will miss out on a third consecutive tournament appearance. When previously confronted about growing exit speculations by reporters late last month, he categorically stated "not being aware of anything".