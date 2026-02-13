Saudi Arabia 'wasn't what I was looking for' - Aymeric Laporte explains dramatic last-minute Al-Nassr departure as Athletic Club defender explains why he snubbed Marseille

The 31-year-old centre-back spent five trophy-laden years at Manchester City before heading to the Middle East in 2023. However, despite the glitz and glamour of playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, the defender realised early on that the environment wasn't a perfect fit. Speaking about his departure, Laporte admitted that even during his first year, he had expressed his intention to return to San Mames as his primary objective.

Al-Nassr's focus on financial gain complicated negotiations and a last-minute paperwork error by the Saudi side even saw the transfer initially cancelled on deadline day, requiring an appeal to FIFA to eventually push the deal through, much to Laporte's relief.

"I've never said this before today, but from the first year in Saudi Arabia I realised it wasn't really what I was looking for," he told RMC Sport. "I spoke to the club about it from the first year, they asked me to be patient. It remained the same, I had some problems there, nothing serious, that we didn't know how to manage. We decided not to continue for a third year. There was also the family aspect which was important to me."