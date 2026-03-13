Sassuolo v Bologna: where to watch, TV channel, streaming, line-ups

Less than 72 hours after their Europa League round of 16 first-leg draw against Roma, Bologna return to league action away at Sassuolo: it is an Emilia-Romagna derby that also decides eighth place, with the Rossoblù one point ahead of the Neroverdi in the table. Although Italiano’s focus will be primarily on the cup return leg when it comes to team selection, Grosso’s men are looking to bounce back after Monday’s late defeat away to Lazio

