Sassuolo captain Domenico Berardi spoke to DAZN after the 1-1 draw away at Juventus, a match from the 30th round of the Serie A season: "We try to give our best in every game. People talk too much: ‘Scansuolo’... but we don’t care. Sometimes we get the result and sometimes we don’t: today we managed it and we’re happy with the performance we put in.”
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Sassuolo’s Berardi is blunt: “They’re talking about Scansuolo… We’re not interested”
AIMING FOR 50 POINTS?
Berardi then sets out the target for the rest of the season: "Absolutely. Every time we take to the pitch, we’re thinking about the three points, and then there are the opposition. We want to reach 50 points, or even more. In any case, we’re having an excellent season."
ITALY
Finally, best of luck to Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy: “They won’t be easy matches, but I’m convinced the lads will give their all to qualify for the World Cup. The Azzurri shirt? It will always have a special place in my heart and I’ll always give my all.”
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