Sarina Wiegman warns high-flying Lionesses to reach 'top level' against Iceland with call to stay patient against 'hard to break down' visitors

England enter Saturday's clash in high spirits following a dominant 6-1 victory over Ukraine. However, Wiegman is wary of the threat posed by a physical Iceland team known for their defensive resilience. The head coach is determined to ensure her side avoid the trap of complacency after their recent scoring spree.
The Lionesses face a different tactical challenge in Nottingham, where the visitors are expected to sit deep and frustrate the hosts. Wiegman believes that the key to victory lies in her team's ability to stick to the game plan and wait for the right openings rather than forcing individual solutions.